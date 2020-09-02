1/1
Mary R. Moran
Mary Rose Moran, 91 of Pembroke, formerly of Randolph, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving children on Friday, August 28, 2020. Born in Boston on February 18, 1929 and raised in Weymouth, she was the only daughter of the late Antonio and Rose Bacchieri. Mary was the beloved wife of 44 years to the late Paul Martin Moran. Loving mother of Barbara Gallagher and her husband Marc of Pembroke, Maureen Moran of Pembroke, and Lawrence Moran and his wife Kimberly (Booth) of Carver. Cherished Noni to Caitlin, Shannon, Jillian, Connor and Ashlynn Gallagher of Pembroke and Michael and Kaily Moran of Carver. Mary enjoyed working in retail, playing Bingo and cooking Italian meals for her family. She will be most remembered for her wonderful spirit and her joy in spending time with her seven grandchildren. Noni will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visiting hours will be held at Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquan Street, Cor. Rte. 14 & 58, Hanson on Thursday, September 3rd from 4 to 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph the Worker, 1 Maquan St. Rte. 14, on Friday, September 4th at 11 am. Burial will be private. Donations can be made in memory of Mary to Cranberry Hospice or Norwell VNA. For directions and an online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Funeral Home
2 Maquan Street
Hanson, MA 02341
781-293-2020
