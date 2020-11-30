Mary (Cifrino) Roever died on Thanksgiving morning, November 26, after a fall and ensuing pneumonia. She was 92. Mary was the last original heir to the first supermarket in the world, Supreme Markets in Dorchester. Mary was well traveled. She resided in Puerto Rico, rode an elephant in India, encountered lions in Africa, drank tea in Japan, met the Shah in Iran, rode a gondola in Venice, ballooned in Arizona, climbed the Grand Canyon on muleback, swam in the Caribbean and South China Seas, and traveled Europe by train. Italy was her favorite because of her heritage. She remained lively and petite through a daunting fitness routine. For years, she daily ran 5 miles or swam a mile and a half. For more than three decades, she participated in a yearly cabaret presented by the Hingham Wompatuck Club. She performed in a belly dance troupe for a decade, followed by ballroom lessons with her husband and then square dancing. She ran a greeting cardshop, operated an exercise club, and served as a volunteer tour guide for Boston By Foot. She was predeceased by her husband Luis C Roever, to whom she was married for 54 years. She leaves behind a daughter Diane (Roever) Scott in Georgia, and a son Geoffrey Roever and his spouse Kathy (OLeary) Roever in Needham. Her beloved grandchildren Kirsten (Atchley) Magee and her husband Dan Magee III and Brendan Kelly and his wife Leah (Cissell), Michael Roever and Amanda Roever, and great grandchildren Daniel and Peyton Magee, and Clare, Luke and Monica Kelly, remember her fondly. She was predeceased by her brothers Paul, James and John Cifrino, and her sisters Anne Garvey, Elizabeth Cifrino and Eleanor Flynn. She loved her many cousins, nieces and nephews. Mary believed in civil rights for all, read volumes, took Italian and Spanish language classes in her eighties. She was never without an opinion. Forgotten? Not a chance. Funeral service and burial will be private. Arrangements were completed by the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, Hingham. See www.Keohane.com
