O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:15 AM - 11:15 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Brigid Church
841 East Broadway
South Boston, MA
View Map
Mary S. Logan Obituary
Mary S. (Lydon) Logan, age 87, of Quincy, formerly of South Boston and Delray Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019. Cherished wife and best friend of 58 years to the late Ronald "Ronnie" Logan. Daughter of the late James and Catherine (Regan) Lydon. Loving mother of Ronald "Ronnie" Logan Jr. and his wife Karen of Rockland, Janne "Gigi" Casper and her husband Frankie of Quincy, Thomas Logan and Kathleen White and the late Patrick Logan (1982). Loving and generous grandmother, great-grandmother of many. Also survived by her sister Barbara Ridge of Quincy and her sisters and brothers-in-law Janice Kussman of Quincy, Joanne McQueen of Weymouth, Buddy Norton of South Boston and Ronnie Norton of Whitman and many nieces and nephews. Mary was so happy spending time with her family celebrating all the wonderful moments of life. Although her family's hearts will be broken and they will miss her so much, they feel they have been blessed to have the best mother, Nana, and Grammie that God could of given them. Visitation in the OBrien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, South Boston, Friday November 22 from 10:15-11:15 a.m. Followed by a funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church 841 East Broadway South Boston at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mrs. Logan may be made to Seasons Hospice 597 Randolph Ave Milton, MA 02186.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 21, 2019
