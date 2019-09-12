|
Mary "Theresa" (Mannion) Sullivan, age 87, of Kilbricken Cross, Rosmuc and Ballindooley, Galway, Ireland, and formerly of Dorchester, died September 10, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Gill Sullivan, she was the mother of Mary Theresa Sullivan of Stoughton, Cathy Sullivan-Joyce of Stoughton, Gill Sullivan and his wife Linda of Quincy and Carol Ann Sullivan-Mannion of Braintree; sister of Joe Mannion (deceased) of Braintree, Colm Mannion (deceased) of N.J., Eileen Mannion (deceased) of Rosmuc, Anthony Mannion of Rosmuc, Oliver Mannion of Quincy, Philomena Foy of Milton and Eamonn Mannion of Quincy; beloved grandmother "Nana" to eight grandchildren, Gill and his wife Sarah, Owen, Nina, Julia, Fionna, Catriona, Alanna and Deirdra; and great-grandmother to Gill and Beau. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square, Sunday, September 15, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass and burial will be in Rosmuc, Co. Galway. In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For information and directions, www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 12, 2019