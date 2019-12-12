|
Mary T. O'Neill, 88, of Silver Lake, N.H., and Squantum, passed away December 10, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. Mary was born in Cambridge, December 24, 1930, daughter of the late Jack and Mary (McCool) O'Neill. During her 35 year career with Mass. Blue Cross, she was secretary to several company Presidents, Clerk of Dental Service Corp and edited the employee publication for several years. In retirement she volunteered at Madison, N.H., Elementary School and was the leader of the Hospital Aid crafts committee of Huggins Hospital for many years. She was a member of the Quincy Lions Club and earlier with the Lions Club in Ossipee, N.H., serving as a director of both. She was a member of the Lakes Region Newcomers Club and its craft group. She is survived by 3 nephews, Allan O'Neill of Silver Lake, Gerald O'Neill of Norwell, David O'Neill of Hanson; and a niece, Ann Cedarstrom of Carver. Calling hours will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, December 12, at the Baker-Gagne Funeral Home, Route 16, West Ossipee, N.H. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, December 13, at St. Joseph's Cemetery in West Roxbury. The Baker-Gagne Funeral Homes and Cremation Service of West Ossipee is assisting the family with the arrangements. Please share your condolences, messages, stories and sign an online guest book at www.baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 12, 2019