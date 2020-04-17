|
|
Mary V. (Zanga) Butler, of Weymouth, died April 14, 2020. Mary grew up in Dorchester, Mass. She devoted her life to caring for her family and those she loved most. Mary will be remembered for her loving, generous, and caring personality. Throughout the years Mary most enjoyed embroidery, coloring, and walking around her neighborhood visiting with the neighbors. She will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Beloved wife of Francis I. Butler of Weymouth. Loving mother of Denise Butler-Bowen of Weymouth and Michelle - Fraser and son in law Timothy of Middleboro. Devoted grandmother of 3 adored grandchildren, Sean Fraser and granddaughter-inlaw Brittany of Toronto, Canada, Jillian Fraser of Middleboro, and Olivia Butler-Bowen of Weymouth. Daughter of Andrew and Esther Zanga (both deceased). Caring sister of Rita Kaeding and brother-in-law Walter of Walpole, Rose Hassis and brother-in-law Paul (deceased) of Florida, Virginia Lusinski and brother in law Ted of Dorchester, Louise Brock and brother-in-law Kenneth (both deceased), and sister-in-law Shirley Buccini and brother-in-law Robert of Rockland, Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends. Funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, will be scheduled at a later date. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Mary's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020