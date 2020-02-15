Home

Maryann Flukes Obituary
Maryann (Sanford) Flukes,75, of Quincy, passed away on February 11, 2020, surrounded by her family. Maryann was born on May 19, 1944 and was the daughter of the late Conrad and Edith (Routhier) Sanford of Milton. Maryann graduated from Fontbonne Academy and received a Teachers degree from Boston State College. Maryann is survived by her husband Frederick of Quincy, son Brian of Quincy, daughter Nancy Sorgi and her husband Robert of Braintree; grandchildren Kyle, Ryan and Lauren. Maryann was the sister of Marjorie Hirl and her husband Kenneth of Pembroke and John Sanford and his wife Chang of Birmingham, AL. A private ceremony will be held per her request.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 15, 2020
