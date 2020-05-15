|
|
Maryann T. (Delprete) Sullivan, 77 of Hanover and Jupiter, Fla., passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020, in Florida. Born on April 6, 1943, in Weymouth, she was the daughter of the late Edmund and Louise (DeGregorio) DelPrete. Maryann was a nursing home administrator at the former DelManor Nursing Home in Rockland and the former North River Nursing Home in Pembroke. She was a longtime board member of the Hanover Republican Town Committee, the Hanover School Committee and volunteered at the polls during elections. She was an avid Boston sports fan and loved to travel, especially to St. Maarten, where she and her husband, Al, vacationed for 37 years. They also enjoyed over 30 cruises and have spent the last 15 years wintering in Florida. Most of all, Maryann loved spending time with her family, and especially, being a grandmother. Maryann was the beloved wife of Albert E. Sullivan, Jr of 55 years. Devoted mother of Thomas E. Sullivan and his wife Cindy of Northbridge, Robert A. Sullivan and his wife Amy of Rockland, and Atty. Kevin Sullivan and his wife Jeannie of Andover. Cherished "Grammy with the Red Car" of Amanda Sullivan-Hauck, her husband Kyle and their son Jason, Ashley Sullivan and her boyfriend John Taylor, Sarah, TJ, Rachel Sullivan and her boyfriend Christian Garcia, Christopher, Ellie, Jake, Mary, Ryan and Cassandra Sullivan. Dear sister of Kathleen Reardon of Wareham. Maryann also leaves many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Maryann will be laid to rest at Holy Family Cemetery in Rockland at a private burial. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maryann's memory can be made to the Pat Roche Hospice Home, 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA 02043. For an online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 15, 2020