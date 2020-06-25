Maryjane Fahey

Maryjane (Malay) Fahey, of Randolph, passed away peacefully at home on June 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 82. She grew up in Nashua, NH and attended Laboure School of Nursing. She worked at St. Margaret's Hospital in Dorchester, in the NICU and with high-risk pregnancies from 1977-1993, and retired from St. Elizabeth's Hospital. Maryjane enjoyed reading, swimming laps in her pool, sewing, taking care of others, and spending time with family and friends. MJ was the ultimate superfan for her children and later on her grandchildren. There are many wonderful memories of family time in her backyard. Beloved wife of late John J. Fahey, Jr. Loving mother of Jayne Cahill and her husband Thomas of Pembroke, John Fahey and his wife Nancy of Scituate, Joseph Fahey and Janice Fahey, both of Randolph and the late James Fahey. Loving grandmother to 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Henry (Buz) Malay and Richard Malay. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The services will be private. A celebration with family and friends of Maryjane's life will take place at a later time. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, Randolph. For online guestbook, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 25, 2020.