Maryl Malone passed away on April 13, 2020. She was a constant treasure to her family and her many loving friends. Maryl passed at a time of uplifting joy in her life. She was fulfilled, content and always grateful. Maryl will remain with all in everlasting comfort; her divine soul enrapturing everyone. She was devoted to her sisters, Cappy, Jane, Peggy, Martha and Nancy. She was predeceased by her brother Rob. Maryl's laughter was most magnified when in the presence of her nieces and nephews, Margo, Ryan, Emily, Lizzy, Andrea, Ellie, Jack and Katie; as well as her great-nieces and nephews, Garett, Bobby, Max, Jake, Caroline, Cormac, Mairead and Trey. Maryl is blessed to be resting in the arms of her mother. May her wisdom echo on. At a later date family and friends will gather to glorify her life.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020