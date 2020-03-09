|
|
Marylin L. Coggins (Keefe), of Hanson, formerly of Hull passed away March 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Devoted mother of Donald Hall and his wife Brigette of Germany, Kathleen Cadogan Callahan and her husband John Callahan of Chelmsford, and Kimberly Judge and her husband Michael of Hanover. Sister of Robert Keefe of Ipswich and the late Doris Keefe-Horovitz. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass at St. Joseph the Worker Church 1 Maquan St. Hanson Wednesday morning at 11. Visiting hours at the church prior to the Mass on Wednesday morning from 10 - 11 a.m. Burial Fern Hill Cemetery, Hanson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Hanson Senior Center 132 Maquan St. Hanson, MA 02341. For complete obituary and guest book see www.alfreddthomas.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 9, 2020