Mathew J. McDonald, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died April 1, 2019. He was 59. Born in Quincy, he was the son of the late George A. and Margaret M. (Tanguay) McDonald. He was the beloved companion of Linda M. Quinn of Quincy; devoted father of Heather McDonald of Quincy, John M. McDonald and his fiancee Nicole Lynch of Quincy, Meaghan E. McDonald of Mansfield and Erica L. Kintscher and her husband Chris of N.J.; loving grandfather of Shawn Colby, Kylie and Hadley McDonald, Felipe Quinones III, Anthony, Christian and Jaxson Kintscher; dear brother of Mary Miller of Hingham, Jean Reeves, Theresa McDonald, both of Quincy, Sandy McDonald of Weymouth and Jack McDonald of Quincy. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, April 5, from 4 p.m. through 8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, prior to the funeral Mass in St. John's Church, Quincy, at 10 a.m. Interment in private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Mathew's name to the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, 330 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 4, 2019
