Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
Weymouth, MA
More Obituaries for Matthew Kahler
Matthew C. Kahler

Matthew C. Kahler Obituary
Matthew Curran Kahler, age 29 of Weymouth went home to the Lord on December 23, 2019 at the end of his earthly journey. Matt is survived by his loving mother Patricia "Pattie" Kahler and his father Christopher M. Duffy and his children Ashlynn Rose, Olivia Lynne, Matthew Adam, and his companion Kayla Mann and her son Caiden Michael- who was like another son. He is survived by his devoted aunts, Mary Anne Kahler, Noreen Caveney, MCM, and GOB and his uncles Billy Kahler and Richard "pops" Yee, along with a host of dear cousins, relatives and friends. Even in his passing, Matts legacy would be that his children thrive and be strengthened by the memories of his mighty love and his great hope for their future. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth Landing on Monday December 30 at noon. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Memorial visiting hours at the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home 100 Washington St. Weymouth on Sunday December 29 from 1 until 5 p.m. Burial in Fairmont Cemetery East Weymouth at a later date. If desired, donations are appreciated in his memory to: MCKDs Kids Fund c/o Quincy Credit Union, 100 Quincy Ave. Quincy, Ma. 02169 after January 7th. If desired For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 28, 2019
