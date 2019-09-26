Home

Davis Funeral Home & Cremation
619 State Road
Plymouth (Manomet), MA 02360
508-224-2252
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home & Cremation
619 State Road
Plymouth (Manomet), MA 02360
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith Community Church
29 Carver Road
Plymouth, MA
View Map
Matthew D. Murphy


1999 - 2019
Matthew D. Murphy Obituary
Matthew David Murphy of Plymouth passed suddenly into eternal life on September 21, 2019. Matthew was born in Boston, February 3, 1999. He was a 2017 graduate of the technical education program at Plymouth North High School. Matthew played on the varsity hockey team at Plymouth North and many years for the Plymouth Junior Panthers and Plymouth Youth Hockey. He was a talented craftsman and was a dedicated carpenter for Long Pond Custom Builders in Plymouth. Matthew was an avid fisherman, loved to snow ski, mountain bike and he enjoyed traveling with his family and friends. He loved spending time with and showing off his dogs Luna, Vivian and Skippy and he very much missed his recently departed dog, Willy. Matt was the beloved son of David and Pamela (Gurecki) Murphy of Plymouth; brother of Sean and Mitchell Murphy also of Plymouth. He was the grandson of Robert and Barbara Gurecki of Dunstable and John and Roberta Murphy of Quincy; nephew of Lisa Gurecki of Providence, R.I., Andrea Gurecki of Bangor, Maine, Michele (husband Jonathan) Wilbur and John (wife Joann) Murphy Jr. both of Weymouth, and Russell (wife Susan) Murphy of Dallas, Ga. He enjoyed a lifetime friendship with his cousin, Jack Murphy; and special years with his high school sweetheart, Katie Cappellucci. He is also survived by many beloved cousins and friends. Matthew was loved and cherished by those who knew him. He had a beautiful smile and a kind heart. He will be forever missed and never forgotten. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral & Cremation Home, 619 State Road, in Plymouth (Manomet), on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Faith Community Church, 29 Carver Road, in Plymouth. Burial will follow the service at Vine Hills Cemetery, 102 Samoset Street in Plymouth. Donations in Matthew's memory can be made to the M.S.P.C.A. at www.mspca.org/donate-now. Please scroll to Honor/Memorial Giving and click "Give Now". Donations may also be mailed to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 26, 2019
