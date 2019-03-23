Matthew J. "Matty" Carey of Weymouth, passed away March 19, 2019. Matt was born in Quincy and grew up in Weymouth. He graduated from Archbishop Williams High School and attended Massasoit Community College. Matt was also a former member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftsmen Union Local 3. He was an amazing artist and enjoyed drawing and tattooing. Matt's family meant the world to him and he will be sorely missed. He was the proud father to Olivia Rose Carey of Weymouth, who he dearly loved; beloved son of Donna Carey of Weymouth and the late James Carey Jr.; loving brother of Jennifer L. Reeves of Quincy; Godson and nephew of Lisa Murphy and her husband William of Plymouth; and also the nephew of Jay Stracuzzi of Weymouth. Also survived by his cousin, Brittany Murphy. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles and Middle Street), East Weymouth. In memory of Matt, please consider a donation to Learn to Cope, 4 Court St., Suite 110, Taunton, MA 02780 or learn2cope.org. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary