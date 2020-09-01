1/1
Matthew J. Danick
Matthew J. Danick,, of Quincy, passed away suddenly in his home at age 47 on Thursday August 27, 2020. Born in Boston, he was the son of Kathleen (Morris) Stedman of Quincy, the late Paul Danick and Richard Stedman. Matthew was the beloved husband of Amy L. (Landers) Danick of Quincy, and the devoted father of Abigail J. and Quinn M. Danick of Quincy. He was the brother of Michael Danick and his wife Justina of Hanover, Mary K. Cross and her husband Keith, Patrick Stedman, Martha Goodrich and her husband Erik all of Quincy, and Bernie Stedman and his wife Ashley of Braintree, and is survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Matthew was a Carpenter for the City of Quincy and he was also a bartender for the last 25 years at popular establishments throughout Boston. He was most recently bartending at The Bowery in Dorchester. He enjoyed movies, gardening, and hiking in the Blue Hills. He was also an avid practical joker with a fantastic sense of humor. He was a graduate of Sacred Heart School and then Don Bosco Technical School in Boston, class of 1990 where he met many of his cherished, lifelong friends. Matthew was an amazing husband and father who found his greatest joys from simply being with his children and wife, relaxing in their home in Quincy. Observing Covid-19 safety guidelines, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday September 2, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy Services Thursday from the funeral home at 11 AM with a Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 12 noon. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. Please visit www.Keohane.com to share a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Keohane Funeral Home
