Matthew J. Quigley
Matthew J. Quigley, 38, passed away suddenly on September 11, 2020. He is survived by his loving fiance, Sheri Baker. He was the devoted father of his three sons, Owen, Caleb and Devin Quigley. He is also survived by his loving sisters, Heather and Shannon Quigley, and brother-in-law, Scotty Baker. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and a great-niece and great-nephew. He was born in 1981, to his parents, the late Hugh J. Quigley and Joanne Driscoll. Matthew was a dedicated father and family man. He loved his family more than anything. Matthew was a longtime softball player, who was part of many different teams and associations over the years. Roofing was his craft and passion and he was meticulous about his work. He took pride in every job he did. He loved Harley Davidson motorcycles, dirt bikes, cars and trucks. He enjoyed cooking for his family and also enjoyed camping trips with friends and family. Matthew will be missed dearly by all that knew and loved him. Visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St., Kingston, Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 15, 2020.
