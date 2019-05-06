|
|
Matthew R. Chisholm, age 33, of Plymouth, passed away suddenly on May 1, 2019. Beloved son of Lisa P. (Wolfert) Chisholm of Plymouth and Robert J. Chisholm and wife Priscilla of Plymouth. Grandson of Patricia Wolfert of Weymouth and the late Joseph Wolfert, Joan Chisholm, and the late William Chisholm and his surviving wife, Virginia S. Chisholm. Great-nephew of Judy Chisholm. Also survived by his many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Best friend of Brad Bares, his wife Leah and their children whom he considered nephew and niece, Boden and the late Laurel Pearl Bares. A graduate of Plymouth South High School, Class of 2004, Matt proudly worked in the family business alongside his father and grandfather, Guaranteed Flat Roofing Services. More recently, he also worked in Food Services for Beth Israel Deaconess Plymouth Hospital. A dedicated New England Patriots fan, he also loved to play his guitar and be with family. Matt was great with kids and had a huge heart. Family and friends will celebrate Matts life during visiting hours on Friday, May 10, 2019 from noon - 2 p.m. in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), Cohasset, followed immediately by a graveside service at 2:30 p.m in Beechwood Cemetery, Cohasset. Matt had a special bond with his niece, Laurel, and was deeply affected after her battle with Neuroblastoma. In lieu of flowers, to honor Matt and his niece, please make a donation to BeatNB.org. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 6, 2019