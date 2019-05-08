|
Maura E. Chancey of Hingham, passed away of natural causes in her sleep at her home on May 4, 2019 at the age of 51. Maura is survived by her husband and best friend Phillip Chancey , and their son Joshua Chancey, of Hingham, Mass. Maura was predeceased by her father William A Boudrot in 2011. She is survived by her mother Margaret Boudrot age 85 of Hull, William A. Boudrot Jr. of Hull, Paula and her husband Joseph Swedock of Scituate. Maura was a loving aunt to Michala (Mia) Dini. Maura is survived by her paternal aunt Helen Donegan of Marshfield and many cousins. Maura worked for Hadge Law in Dedham, Mass. for over 15 years. Maura was an avid horse lover and loved to travel with her husband Philip. Although, Maura could not come up with a name for her boat, she loved spending time on the boat with her husband and kayaking to her mooring. Maura was a sensitive soul who always looked out for others, and put her son and family first. In honor of Maura feel free to wear the color purple in a show of support and love. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Resurrection Church, 1057 Main Street, Hingham. Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 5 - 8 p.m. at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond Street, Hingham. For online guest book and additional information please go to website at www.downingchapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 8, 2019