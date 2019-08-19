|
|
Maura Lee (Shanahan) Langelier, of Weymouth, died August 17, 2019. Beloved wife of 30 years and love of life of 36 years to Daniel Langelier of Weymouth. Devoted sister of Frances Shanahan, Andrea Rocci and her husband Richard, Shiela Monteiro, Kerry Gage and her husband Peter, Brian Fratus, Mark Fratus, Stephen Shanahan and the late Kelly Shanahan, Gail Shanahan, Marcia Fratus, Richard Fratus, Patrick Shanahan and Paul Shanahan. Loving sister-in-law of Henry Langelier and his wife Judy and Carolyn Foster and her husband James. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Maura was born in Weymouth and grew up in Dennis on the Cape before moving back to Weymouth. Maura worked for the Nellie Mae Education Foundation as an accountant for many years. She had a love for giving especially to The Jimmy Fund, local food banks and animal shelters as they had a special place in her heart. Maura spent much time at her cottage in York, Maine and was part of the Juniper Park Association where she and her husband made many lifelong friends. She had a love for animals, was an enthusiast for fitness, was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling. Maura will be remembered for her loyal, gentle, caring and giving personality. She will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday prior to the Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private. The family would like to acknowledge their appreciation for the care Maura received from the personnel of the Massachusetts General Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Maura may be made to Beacon Hospice, Amedisys Foundation 32 Resnik Road, Plymouth, MA 02360. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 19, 2019