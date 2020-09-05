1/1
Maureen A. McKenna
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maureen Anne McKenna, 52, of Halifax passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. Maureen was born in Weymouth, September 11, 1967. She was lifelong resident of Halifax, enjoyed beadwork, paranormal tv shows, computer games, reading, and was a big fan of Meatloaf - she donated a portion of the sales of her beadwork from her online store (SnowRabbit Designs) to his charity foundation, The Painted Turtle. She was very interested in her Native American heritage and enjoyed attending pow wows and other events. She was known as SnowRabbit - WautuckquesSochepo, in the Natick Algonquin dialect. Maureen was predeceased by father, John T. McKenna, brother, Wayne E. McKenna, and nephew, John P. McKenna. She is survived by her mother, Annie E. McKenna (Morales) of Halifax. She was the sister of John T. McKenna and his wife Kim of Poway, CA, Edward L. McKenna of Plymouth, Ronald L. McKenna and his wife Teri of Escondido, CA and Margaret A. McKenna of Plymouth. She is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family. All services will be private. To sign Maureen's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved