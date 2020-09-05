Maureen Anne McKenna, 52, of Halifax passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. Maureen was born in Weymouth, September 11, 1967. She was lifelong resident of Halifax, enjoyed beadwork, paranormal tv shows, computer games, reading, and was a big fan of Meatloaf - she donated a portion of the sales of her beadwork from her online store (SnowRabbit Designs) to his charity foundation, The Painted Turtle. She was very interested in her Native American heritage and enjoyed attending pow wows and other events. She was known as SnowRabbit - WautuckquesSochepo, in the Natick Algonquin dialect. Maureen was predeceased by father, John T. McKenna, brother, Wayne E. McKenna, and nephew, John P. McKenna. She is survived by her mother, Annie E. McKenna (Morales) of Halifax. She was the sister of John T. McKenna and his wife Kim of Poway, CA, Edward L. McKenna of Plymouth, Ronald L. McKenna and his wife Teri of Escondido, CA and Margaret A. McKenna of Plymouth. She is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family. All services will be private. To sign Maureen's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com
.