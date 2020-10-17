Maureen B. Moe (Dolan) Coyle, of Braintree, originally from Dorchester (OFD), passed away suddenly on October 14, 2020, at the age of 56. Born and raised in Dorchester, Moe graduated from St. Gregorys High School in Dorchester. She then went on to earn her Bachelors degree in Criminal Justice from Mt. Ida College. Maureen has been a Probation Officer with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for over 35 years, a job she was passionate about. She has worked for many years in Roxbury District Court and for the last three years at the Quincy District Court. She was an active member of the Braintree community, volunteering her time and talents to many events and charities over the years. She had an infectious smile and a great sense of humor. Of all her passions, her son Michael was her life and her most cherished gift. A devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, sister-in-law and friend, Maureen will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Maureen was the wife of Michael Coyle. Cherished mother of Michael Coyle, III. Daughter of the late Patrick and Mary (Coleman) Dolan. Devoted sister of Patricia Foscaldo and her husband James of Weymouth, Brian Dolan of Quincy, and Sean Dolan and his wife Karen of W. Roxbury. Loving aunt to Ryan Dolan and Lauren, and Rylee Colleary. Dear daughter-in-law of Michael and Ellen Coyle of Braintree, and sister-in-law of Tara Coyle Colleary and her husband Scott of Braintree. Also survived by many dear friends from OFD and her loving dog Celeste. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, October 19th from 4 - 8 p.m., at the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A private funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 20th in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 850 Washington St., Braintree. All are invited to attend the burial in the Braintree Cemetery on Plain Street at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, 269 Hanover St. Suite 3, Hanover, MA 02339. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
