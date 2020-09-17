Maureen B. Hurney (Walley), age 68, of Rockland passed peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Maureen was born in Boston, MA to Robert and Barbara Walley. She married her husband Joe in 1974 and lived in Roslindale before settling in Rockland and raising their two daughters. Maureen received her teaching degree from Boston State College and taught preschool at Old South Union Preschool in South Weymouth for 25 years. It was there she made some lifelong friends and touched the lives of so many children. Maureen lived by the message she taught, its nice to be nice. Maureen spent her summers going on family trips to Cape Cod and the White Mountains. She also loved visiting the island of Bermuda. She loved being outside whether it be gardening, bike riding or walking on Nantasket beach with her good friend Kim. Maureen was also a member of Webbs Fitness in Norwell for many years. Maureen is survived by her beloved husband Joseph Hurney of Rockland, her daughters Jennifer Butts and her husband Christopher of Boston, Nicole Jenkins of Braintree, her sister Patricia Mooney, her brothers Fred Walley, Robert Jr. Walley and Stephen Walley, several nieces and nephews and many friends. Maureen was also the proud and loving Nana to Paige and Madison Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Maureen on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 4-7pm in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) Weymouth, MA. A funeral service will take place immediately following the visitation at 7pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Maureens memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
