Maureen C. (Chisholm) Shaw, of Hingham, formerly of Weymouth and Hyde Park, died April 4, 2020. Maureen enjoying traveling the world with her family, summers on Cape Cod and family dinners and dancing at her favorite restaurant, Chapin's. Until it was no longer possible, she enthusiastically participated in bowling leagues in Weymouth and Abington. She had a special love for animals and was happiest when she was surrounded by family, especially her grandchildren. Her most joyful times were holidays and cheering on her grandchildren at sporting events and dance recitals. She was immensely proud of their every accomplishment. The last few years left her unable to speak, with the exception of the word "unbelievable" which accurately describes the profound impact her life had on those who knew and loved her. She will be deeply missed. Beloved wife of 55 years to Harold Shaw of Hingham. Devoted mother of Harold Shaw and his wife Colleen of Norwell, Eileen DeSisto and her husband Jim of Medfield, John Shaw and his wife Ann Marie of Yarmouth, Kathleen Pippin and her husband Doug of Pa. and Elizabeth Spitz and her husband Brian of Weymouth. Cherished Nana of Catherine, Bridget, Harry, Abby, Courtney, James, Matthew, Sarah, Isabella, Tucker, Gavin, Bryce, Emma, Hannah, Audrey and Charlotte. Loving sister of Jim Chisholm of Marshfield. Services will be held at a later date. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Maureen's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. Donations in memory of Maureen may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 72 Washington Street, Weymouth MA 02188 or MA Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 6, 2020