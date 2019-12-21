|
Maureen E. (Sullivan) Cellucci of Dorchester and Quincy, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at age 71. Raised and educated in Dorchester, she graduated from Dorchester High in 1968 and worked as a receptionist for A. G. Edwards. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. The beloved wife of the late Stephen A. "Poochy" Cellucci, Maureen was the loving mother of Brian O. Cellucci and his wife Allyson of Braintree and the late Kevin M. Cellucci; mother-in-law of Tina Cellucci of Dorchester; doting grandmother of Mikayla, Stephen, Declan and Paul Cellucci; beloved sister of Thomas Sullivan of Dorchester, Rita Alvarado and her husband Pedro of Quincy, AnneMarie Daly and her husband Stephen of Plymouth and the late William Sullivan, John Sullivan, Marjorie McDonough and Patricia Sullivan; sister-in-law of David McDonough of Humarock; and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Sunday, December 22, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Monday there will be gathering at the funeral home at 9 followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Mark's Church, 1725 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester. Burial is at Pine Hill Cemetery, W. Quincy. Donations in Maureen's memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org/give. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 21, 2019