Maureen Joan Lenahan, 84 years of age, died peacefully on August 30, 2019. Maureen, a longtime Scituate and Marshfield resident, was the daughter of William and Josephine (Dunn) Frey, the sister of Paul Frey, and the wife of Richard F. (Dick) Lenahan, all of whom predeceased her. She was the grandniece of former New York Governor and Presidential candidate, Al Smith. Maureen and her husband Dick, both originally from New York were married in Larchmont, New York in 1958 and enjoyed 55 years of marriage until Dick's death in 2013. Together, they had four children: Rich Lenahan and his wife Debbie of Marshfield; Tara Gill and her husband Mike of Marshfield: Tim Lenahan and his wife Patricia of Bourne; and Staci Ames and her husband Chris of Marshfield. Maureen was cherished by her eight grandchildren: Kelsey (Lenahan) Silva, Carley Lenahan, Kelly Gill, Brian Gill, Samantha Lenahan, Brenna Ames, Ashley Ames, and Marissa Ames, her great-grandson, Benjamin Silva, and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean St., Marshfield, MA on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Following the visitation on Thursday morning, a funeral Mass will be said at 12 p.m. at St. Ann's by the Sea, 591 Ocean St., Marshfield. Interment will be in the National Cemetery in Bourne at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the , online at . For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 2, 2019