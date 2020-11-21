Maureen K. Holt, age 57, died suddenly on Nov. 17, 2020, after being diagnosed with liver cancer on November 5. Maureen was a former breast cancer survivor whom also suffered from a broken heart as her late husband of 27 years, James Holt, died Nov. 12, from his own battle with cancer. Maureen was the loving daughter of the late William and Mary (O'Connor) Kelly from Milton. Maureen grew up in Roslindale before moving to Milton in 1979. She was a graduate of Fontbonne Academy, Class of 1983, and Emmanuel College, Class of 1987. In the late 1980s, she met a handsome coworker named Jim who swept her off her feet with his witty personality and endearing sense of humor. The two married Oct. 9, 1993, and settled in Bridgewater, where they raised their children. Moe, as she was affectionately known, was a dedicated worker for many years with Osco Drug, Rite Aid and most recently Walgreens. She held various positions including store manager and pharmacy technician. Always involved and volunteering her time, she never missed a football, baseball or soccer game, grabbing a cup of coffee with her girlfriends or a fundraising opportunity. Maureen loved spending time with family and friends at home in Bridgewater and at their cottage in Alton bay. She loved getting her nails done, vacationing, shopping, decorating her beautiful house, and filling rooms with love and laughter. She was proud of her Irish heritage and was always at peace when her little dog named Sprout was by her side. Moe was active with the Catholic church and was a smart, caring woman who embraced everyone with open arms. She will be remembered as someone who cherished every role she played in her life - wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt, friend, neighbor and co-worker. Maureen will be dearly missed but is now reunited in love with Jim. Loving wife of the late James A. Holt and devoted mother of William Holt of Dorchester, Sean Holt of Bridgewater, Susan Holt of Quincy, and Cynthia Krebs and her partner Len Lee of Duxbury. Proud Nana of Elle, Reese, and Ivy. Loving sister of John and Lynda Kelly of Sanbornton, NH, James and Eileen Kelly of Walpole, Billy and Laurie Kelly of Foxborough, Brian Kelly of Walpole, Kevin and Christine Kelly of Jamaica Plain, and Paul and Beth Kelly of Dover. Loving aunt of John, Daniel, Marie, Nora, Kaitlin, Cameron, and Lauren. All are cordially invited to a public visitation for both Maureen and Jim on Monday, Nov. 23, from 4-7 p.m. at the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. For those wishing to watch the funeral Mass via zoom, please email prophettfhzoom@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Maureen Holt to Support the Soupman at supportthesoupman.org
