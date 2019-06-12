|
|
Maureen Marie Devereaux, 57, of Falmouth, passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was born in Boston, to her loving parents Maureen (Davis) Devereaux and the late Francis Devereaux. Moe grew up in South Weymouth, where she attended school, graduating in 1979. She spent her life pursuing her desire to help others. She worked as a paramedic in Braintree, Boston, and Weymouth for many years. Due to the nature of her job, Moe ended her career in the hopes of mending the physical and mental toll the job had taken on her. Along her journey she hit setbacks and strived to fight through them. The AA/NA groups of Cape Cod were a constant staple in her life, as were the people she met along the way. She was happiest helping others, counseling and mentoring anyone who needed her. This drove her to go back to school where she obtained a bachelor's degree in Social Work, her proudest achievement. Sadly, the struggle to mend herself was too great. Moe will be forever remembered as a loving sister, aunt, and true friend. She will be greatly missed by her family, Ann Devereaux of Hyannis; Frank and Mary Devereaux of Middleboro; Robert Devereaux and Lauralee of South Weymouth; Michael Devereaux of Falmouth; Charlene and Shawn Kenney of Bourne, as well as her nieces, Megan, Colleen, Caitlin, Mia, Emily; and nephew, Frank Jr. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Parish, 841 Shore Rd., Pocasset. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, June 14, from 4-8 p.m. at the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 40 MacArthur Blvd., Bourne. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Falmouth Food Pantry, at 611 Gifford St., Falmouth, MA. For directions and online condolences, please visit www.nickersonbournefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 12, 2019