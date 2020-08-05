Maureen Pardo

Maureen (McPhail) Pardo, age 85, of S. Weymouth passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Maureen was raised and educated in Weymouth and Rockland. She graduated from Rockland High School and continued her education at Catherine Laboure School where she received her degree in Nursing. Maureen married her beloved husband, John, in 1957 in Holy Family Church, Rockland. They started a family together in Rockland then moved to Weymouth where they raised their family. Maureen worked in the South Shore Hospital Nursery for over fifteen years and also managed the Jack'Mo kitchen at Tony's restaurant in S. Weymouth until 1985. By far her favorite career was working with her daughter Debra at Quality Home Daycare in S. Weymouth which she enjoyed for 25 years. Many of her grandchildren were there which made it special for her. Maureen was an avid reader and encouraged all of her family to be readers. She hosted scrabble games with her brother and sister for years which was always a highlight of her week. Her family was the most important thing to her and she loved spending time with them. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed hosting events at her home with family and friends. She had a "soft spot" for all of her grandchildren. Maureen's home was always open to any family member or friend. Maureen was predeceased by her beloved husband, John C. "Johnny" Pardo. She is the loving mother of John Pardo and his wife Janice of Groveland, Debra Rizzo and her husband Louis of Weymouth, Chris Pardo and his wife Cindy of Norton, Glenn Pardo of Hingham, Patrice Litwin and her husband Peter of Amesbury, Gina Pardo of Hingham, and Kathryn Corbett and her husband Alex of CA, her cherished 23 grandchildren, and her eight great-grandchildren. Maureen is also the sister of Joanne Richardson, Robert McPhail, Peter McPhail, Pamela Kilgour, and the late Jean, Ernest, and David McPhail. Services for Maureen are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located in Weymouth and will be private due to the current viral crisis. Maureen will be buried in Mount Hope Cemetery, Weymouth. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the South Shore Educational Collaborative Community School at 75 Abington St. Hingham, MA. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com
