Maureen R. (Powers) Hiltz, of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019. She was 64. Born in Dorchester, she was a daughter of the late John O. and Catherine T. (Dempsey) Powers. Maureen was a graduate of Fontbonne Academy, and went on to earn an associate's degree in Business Administration from Aquinas College. She was a manager with Warren, Gorham, and Lamont Publishing Co. for many years. Maureen loved animals, and was an avid baseball and hockey fan, and as season ticket holders for many years, she and John attended many Bruins games. Maureen was the beloved wife of John E. Hiltz of Quincy, and the sister of Kathleen M. Toon and her husband Lawrence of Braintree. She was the sister in-law of Anne Marie Gawlinski, and Arthur, James, and Peter Hiltz. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the graveside service at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Maureens memory to the MSPCA-Angell, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain MA 02130, or the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 20, 2019