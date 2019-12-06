|
Maureen Winifred (Brolin) Eldredge, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the age of 81. Born Jan. 15, 1938, the town of Quincy has lost a vibrant, beautiful woman who loved her town and family. Maureen was a loving and amazing daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother and mother-in-law. She was a devoted friend to all who knew her and lived her life helping those in need whom she encountered. A devout Catholic, Maureen had a tremendous love for her family. She was also known as a "Champion" gift giver, always thinking of others before herself. Known by her grandchildren for "bone-crushing hugs", Maureen shared special memories and a love for Walt Disney World with her daughter Linda. Maureen is survived by an extended family located in Massachusetts, Florida, South Carolina, California and China.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 6, 2019