McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Church
Dorchester, MA
Maurice A. O'Riordan Obituary
Maurice A. "Moe" O'Riordan, of Holbrook, died October 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of 34 years to Lisa O'Riordan (Hanley) of Holbrook. Loving father of Matthew O'Riordan of Holbrook. Cherished son of Mary and late Patrick O'Riordan of Dorchester. Caring brother of Marie Kelly and her husband Charles of Cohasset, Jack O'Riordan and his wife Kara of Falmouth, Patrick O'Riordan and his wife Virginia of Braintree, Daniel O'Riordan and his wife Jacqueline of Cohasset, Brian O'Riordan and his wife Maureen of Marshfield and Kevin O'Riordan and his wife Christine of Braintree. Adored son in law of Marie Hardy. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends. Moe grew up in Dorchester and graduated from Christopher Columbus High School in the North End, Boston. He owned Boston Executive Limo Service for over 20 years, where he grew a large, devoted clientele. Moe excelled on attention to detail in all aspects of his life. He made time for everyone and made anyone he encountered feel special. Moe's main passion in life was his family and friends. He will be remembered for his kind, generous, loving and genuine personality. Moe will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 3 -7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Peter's Church, Dorchester at 10 a.m. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery,Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Moe may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or to Seasons Hospice Milton Inpatient Center, 597 Randolph Ave., Milton MA 02186. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 4, 2019
