Maurice J. "Maury" Lang, lifelong resident of Randolph, passed away peacefully, after a long battle with Alzheimer's, on September 29, 2020, at the age of 87. Born in Brockton, Maury attended Randolph schools. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked as a truck driver and was a member of the Teamsters. After his retirement, he spent the next 20 years working for Allied Auto Parts in Randolph. In his free time he enjoyed taking walks, reading and working on his 1947 antique Ford pickup truck that he affectionately referred to as "The Other Woman". In his early years, Maury was an accomplished amateur boxer. He was also a member of the Randolph VFW and DAV
. A devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, Maury will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Maurice was the husband of the late Mary (Powers) Lang. Loving father of Maureen Ryder of Rockland, Janice DeAngelis of FL, Joanne Lang of Randolph, Heidi Lang of East Bridgewater, Joseph Lang of GA, Michael Lang of GA and James Lang of GA. Devoted brotherof the late Donald Lang, Albert Lang and Jacqueline Mann. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service on Monday, October 5, at 1 p.m. in St. Mary Cemetery, 245 North St., Randolph. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St., Randolph. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
.