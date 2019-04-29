|
Maximino Fernandez ,of Quincy, entered into rest April 24, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Anne Fernandez. Dear son of the late Domingo Fernandez, Romonda Fernandez and Catalina Fernandez. Devoted father of Maximino Fernandez, Maxine Fernandez, Melinda Fernandez, John Fernandez, Cindy Fernandez, Janet Fernandez, Tracy Fernandez, Bobby Fernandez, Barbara Fernandez Jr. Mayo and the late Paul David Fernandez, Barbara Doherty, James Mayo, Ricky Mayo, Joanne Mayo. Cherished grandfather of many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Loving brother of Angelina Fernandez Basila of Calif., Dionicio Alvad Fernandez of PI, Domingo Alvad Fernandez Jr. of Calif. and Leonides Florita Quevedo of PI. Also survived by his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Relatives and friends invited to attend the funeral from the Deware Funeral Home, 576 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA on Wednesday, May 1, at 10 a.m. a funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock St., North Quincy. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Visiting hours on Tuesday, April 30, from 4 - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Maximino, to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, or via www.dana-farber.org/gift. For on line condolences please visit www.dewarefuneralhome.com. Deware Funeral Home 617-472-1137 www.dewarefuneral.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 29, 2019