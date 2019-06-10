|
Melvin Brenner, of North Ft. Myers, Florida and Bridgewater, Mass. passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019 at the age of 90. Devoted son of Joseph and Minnie (Stein) Brenner. Beloved husband of Marion (Rodman) of 70 wonderful years. Loving father of Ronald and Linda Brenner, Stephen and Faye Brenner and Nancy and Gordon George and father-in-law of Ronald's late wife Jaqueline. He was the cherished grandfather of Scott and Katie, David and Marie, Julie and Rob, Mark and Samantha, Todd and Christie, Kevin and Jenna, Kim and Cord, Eric and Karen, Lauren and Ryan and the late Jason. Melvin was also the proud great-grandfather of Maisey, Roxana, Samantha, Tripp, Riley, Logan, Jacobi, Jacari and Jaelyn. Dear brother of late Marion Matzkin and survived by Rochelle Althouse and her husband Ron. A chapel service will be held at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., Canton, MA on June 11, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. Memorial observance at the home of Ronald and Linda Brenner following the burial from 2 - 5 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m., continuing through Friday from 2 - 5 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Melvin's name may be made to Hope Hospice, 2430 Diplomat Parkway East, Cape Coral, FL 33909. Schlossberg Solomon Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" SchlossbergChapel.com 781-828-6990
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 10, 2019