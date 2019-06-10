Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Brenner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Brenner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Melvin Brenner Obituary
Melvin Brenner, of North Ft. Myers, Florida and Bridgewater, Mass. passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019 at the age of 90. Devoted son of Joseph and Minnie (Stein) Brenner. Beloved husband of Marion (Rodman) of 70 wonderful years. Loving father of Ronald and Linda Brenner, Stephen and Faye Brenner and Nancy and Gordon George and father-in-law of Ronald's late wife Jaqueline. He was the cherished grandfather of Scott and Katie, David and Marie, Julie and Rob, Mark and Samantha, Todd and Christie, Kevin and Jenna, Kim and Cord, Eric and Karen, Lauren and Ryan and the late Jason. Melvin was also the proud great-grandfather of Maisey, Roxana, Samantha, Tripp, Riley, Logan, Jacobi, Jacari and Jaelyn. Dear brother of late Marion Matzkin and survived by Rochelle Althouse and her husband Ron. A chapel service will be held at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., Canton, MA on June 11, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. Memorial observance at the home of Ronald and Linda Brenner following the burial from 2 - 5 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m., continuing through Friday from 2 - 5 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Melvin's name may be made to Hope Hospice, 2430 Diplomat Parkway East, Cape Coral, FL 33909. Schlossberg Solomon Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" SchlossbergChapel.com 781-828-6990
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
Download Now