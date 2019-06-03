|
Merial Evelyn Bonney of Brewster, Mass., formerly Cohasset and Plymouth, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the age of 92 after a struggle with Parkinson's Disease. Merial was born to the late Allerton L. and Margaret (Cole) Bonney of Scituate, Mass. She graduated from Scituate High School in 1944 before entering nursing school at Faulkner Hospital. While working as an Operating Room nurse for several years at Faulkner Hospital and then South Shore Hospital, she married in 1948. The former wife of the late Hatherly L. Souther of Cohasset, Mass., she raised her family in Cohasset before the family moved for a short time to Skowhegan, Maine. Upon her return to Mass., she settled in Plymouth, Mass. Merial's greatest joy and enthusiasm was her worship of her god, Jehovah, and the public minister she performed. She grew very adept in her ministry and proved loyal to the end. Merial was predeceased by her parents, infant daughter Hannah, sister Priscilla Smith of Franklin, Maine, and granddaughters Abigail Minzner and Sarah Balch of N.H. Merial is survived by her brother, Allerton L. Bonney, Jr. (Dee) of Scituate, Mass.; and her children: Ellen Repetto (Richard) of Brewster, Mass.; Jane Leveris of Brunswick, Maine; Sarah Shumaker (John) of Blanch, N.C.; Virginia Denoncourt (Joe) of Salisbury, N.H.; Lynne Souther of Lakeville, Mass.; Dinah Souther of Brewster, Mass.; Warren Souther (Kristne) of Helena, Mont.; and David Souther of Plymouth, Mass. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements have been made for Saturday, June 8, 2019, 2 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 55 Governor Prence Road, Eastham, MA. For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 3, 2019