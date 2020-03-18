|
Michael A. Gaul, of Middleboro, and formerly of Pembroke, died peacefully on March 11, 2020, at the age of 73, while surrounded by his loving family. Michael was the loving son of the late James and Anna (Spolidoro) Gaul and grew up in East Milton. He was a graduate of Milton High School, Class of 1965. He would marry his high school sweetheart, Marjorie L. (Dobson) Gaul on July 21, 1967 and the two would settle in Randolph before moving to Pembroke, where they raised their three daughters. Continuing his family tradition of joining the service, Mike enlisted in the U.S. Army after high school. He proudly served his country from 1965 to 1968 in Munich Germany. In 1972 he reenlisted into the Reserves, serving for over 20 years. Due to his experience with the general defense plan laid out in Munich, much of his reserve time was spent overseas helping the 8th Infantry Division. He loved his time in the service especially the friends he made and the countless experiences it offered him throughout life. Mike had a long career with Boston Gas and after 35 years retired from the regulator department. Mike and Marjorie enjoyed cruises, especially to Hawaii and the Caribbean, and Mike found nothing more relaxing than washing his car each week. He loved weekend trips to Portland, being the "Mr. Fix-it" to his girls, but everything paled in comparison to being with his beloved grandchildren. "Grumps" made sure every Thursday night was a "Pizza-Party!" and he rarely missed their events. Mike was the devoted husband of Marjorie L. Gaul of Middleboro; "Dad" of Tracy L. Gaul of Halifax, Tara K. Coveno of Pembroke, and Lauren M. Durham and her husband Joseph of Halifax; proud "Grumps" of Nicholas, Kristina, MacKenzie, Michael, Frankie, Jack, Ryan, and Quinn; brother of Eugene F. Gaul and his wife Diane, Kevin Gaul and his wife Pamela, the late James A. Gaul and his wife Gail, Richard Gaul and his wife Lee, and William T. Gaul. Donations in Mike's memory may be sent to the or Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360. Due to COVID-19, all services have been postponed. Please check back later for updates. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 18, 2020