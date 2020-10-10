1/1
Michael A. McKinnon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Andrew McKinnon, of Bridgewater, and formerly of Quincy, passed away suddenly on Monday, October 5, 2020. Born in Boston, he was the son of Mary K. McKinnon of Quincy. He was a graduate of Quincy High School, and went on to serve in the United States Coast Guard. Michael was a past member of the Quincy Yacht Club. He enjoyed boating, and was a talented sketch artist. Michael was extremely proud of reaching his sobriety, and reconnecting with his family and friends over the past several years. Michael was the grandson of Kathleen McKinnon of Quincy and the late Robert McKinnon. He was the nephew of Kevin McKinnon and his wife Lynne of Quincy, Terrence McKinnon and his wife Melissa of Marshfield, and the late Gregory McKinnon. Michael is also survived by his cousins, Katherine, Gregory, and his Goddaughter, Elizabeth McKinnon of Quincy; Tyler, Rebecca, Ryan, and his Godson, Kyle McKinnon of Marshfield. In light of current circumstances surrounding Covid-19, all services are private. Friends wishing to offer condolences may contact the family directly or by visiting www.Keohane.com. The McKinnon family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the Jamaica Plain VA Center - SARTP Unit. They are deeply appreciative of their loving assistance and support. It is because of them that his family had Mike back in their lives for the past 3 years. If you would like to assist them in providing support for other families, please make a donation in Mike's name to VAMC,150 S. Huntington Ave. (135), Boston, MA 02130 "Donation Goes To SARTP" (Substance Abuse Residential Treatment Program).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved