Michael Andrew McNeice lost his battle with depression on September 8, 2020. Mike grew up in Braintree and attended UMass-Boston after graduating from Braintree High School. He worked for many years operating a van service for South Shore Mental Health Center in Quincy, transporting patients to and from appointments and work. In June, 2017, Mike was presented with an award for Service Excellence by the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health. He enjoyed reading, music and especially playing guitar. He was an avid Boston sports fan and followed baseball and ice hockey closely. He wrote songs and music for family events and in recent times had begun performing at South Shore Seniors gatherings where he'd sing and play. Mike will be dearly missed by all friends and family who knew him. He is survived by his sister Kathleen Gorman of Yarmouthport, brothers Francis of Falmouth and his wife Ellen, and Thomas of Needham and Dennis and his wife Susan. Beloved uncle to James Gorman of Yarmouth, Maine, Stephen Gorman of Burlington, Vermont, Laureen Davids of Colchester, CT, Kathryn Steenstra of Barnstable, Patricia Mitchill of Killingworth, CT, Paul McNeice of Reading, John McNeice of Austin Texas, and Brett McNeice of Waltham. A private family grave site service will be held at the Blue Hill Cemetery on Tuesday, September 15, at 11 a.m. from the Mortimer Peck Funeral Home in Braintree.



