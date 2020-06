Michael A. Sheehan of Quincy, died June 17, 2020, at age 50. Beloved son of Jean F. Sheehan of Abington and Dennis A. Sheehan and wife Doreen of Mansfield; Loving brother of Joseph M. Sheehan and wife Beth of Abington and Ronald A. Sheehan and wife Maura of Braintree; Loving uncle to Jonathan W. Sheehan, Brenna J., and Hannah D. Sheehan; Former husband of Karen Sheehan of Uxbridge. Also survived by girlfriend Renee Gaura-Vangestal and close friend Jackie Chapman. Michael was a dedicated member of Local 7 Iron Workers of Boston, Local 195 Stage Hands, and Local 481 Movie Technicians. Visitation will be held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, on Monday, June 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boston Childrens Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. For direction and online guest book www.quealyandson.com