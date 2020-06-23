Michael A. Sheehan
Michael A. Sheehan of Quincy, died June 17, 2020, at age 50. Beloved son of Jean F. Sheehan of Abington and Dennis A. Sheehan and wife Doreen of Mansfield; Loving brother of Joseph M. Sheehan and wife Beth of Abington and Ronald A. Sheehan and wife Maura of Braintree; Loving uncle to Jonathan W. Sheehan, Brenna J., and Hannah D. Sheehan; Former husband of Karen Sheehan of Uxbridge. Also survived by girlfriend Renee Gaura-Vangestal and close friend Jackie Chapman. Michael was a dedicated member of Local 7 Iron Workers of Boston, Local 195 Stage Hands, and Local 481 Movie Technicians. Visitation will be held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, on Monday, June 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boston Childrens Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. For direction and online guest book www.quealyandson.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
(781) 878-2112
