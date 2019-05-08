Michael "Mohawk Mike" Conlon of Hingham, formerly of Weymouth, passed away on May 5, 2019. Mike will be remembered as a kind, loving, compassionate, creative, selfless, thoughtful "gentle giant". He loved wrestling, building custom model cars, karaoke, and urban exploring with friends. Mike was passionate about drag racing and spent many summers at New England Dragway serving on the crew of his familys race car - The Boston Monkey. It is hard to sum up Mohawk Mikes life in a few sentences. Those who knew Mike know what a truly selfless person he was. Whether it was changing a flat tire in the rain for a friend, helping his sister move for the umpteenth time, or staying on the phone with a friend in distress through the night. The stories of his undying love and sacrifice for those he cared about are endless. Mike touched so many peoples lives and hearts during his life. His legacy and kindness will live on forever. Michael is survived by his cherished parents, Donna and Francis Conlon of Braintree. His beloved sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer Conlon-Bates and Dennis Bates of Rockland. His adored aunt /God-mother Marcia Reddington of Weymouth. His dearest true love, Robyn Charam of Hingham. And countless loving family and friends across the world. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, North Weymouth, at 40 Sea Street (off Rte. 3A - Bicknell Square). A celebration of life service will be on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Weymouth. Donations in memory of Mike may be made to , 260 Cochituate Road, #200, Framingham, MA 01701. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 8, 2019