Michael D. McCafferty, of Braintree, age 66, entered into eternal life suddenly on February 28, to be with his late parents John and Marianne, his aunt Mary Barbato, and beloved boxer Lennox. Originally a New Hampshire boy, in 1977 Mike graduated from North Adams State College, married Dottie and settled in Braintree for the next 42 years, bringing his family to Maine to enjoy life on David and Parker ponds, and destinations sunny and warm. A carpenter, who especially enjoyed creating for his friends and family, Mike was also proud to have been a member of the Braintree Auxiliary Police, a Special Police Officer, a town meeting member, and a teacher at Southeastern Vocational Technical High School. He built his family a home in Maine where he would fish, pick blueberries and "go hunting". Beloved husband of Dorothea E. (Libertine) McCafferty. Beloved father of Michaela Collins and her husband Stephen of West Bridgewater, and Colleen McCafferty and her wife Amanda Foley of Braintree. Loving Papa to Broxton and Brooks and one more on the way, 5 granddogs and a grandcat. Funeral services are private. Arrangements by the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home Weymouth. If desired, donations may be made in his memory to Boston Childrens Hospital Heart Center, 300 Longwood Ave. Boston ma 02115. For messages see clancylucid.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020