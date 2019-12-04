|
Michael Donovan Reilly of Quincy, formerly of Hingham, died peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 1, 2019 at the age of 33. He is lovingly survived by his wife, Jennifer (Balzotti); his proud parents, Dianne and Thomas Reilly of Hingham; and his in-laws, Christine and John Balzotti of Chelmsford. He was the loving brother of Nicollette and Peter Disch of Hingham; Courtney and Nick Csikesz of Hingham; Kelsey and Dan Kincade of Weymouth; and brother-in-law Michael Balzotti. He leaves behind six nieces and nephews: Lucy, Reilly, Tripp, Annabel, Tommy and Clara - who adored their "Funcle Mike". Michael was also loved by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, and more friends than anyone can imagine. Growing up on Myers Farm Road was a highlight for Mike and his siblings. Lifelong friendships were made that stayed with him throughout his life. Michael attended St. Paul School in Hingham, St. Sebastian High School in Needham and then graduated from Fairfield University. At each of these phases in life he made countless friends and memories while also growing in his faith. After spending some time in San Diego, Mike moved back to Boston where he began working with his Dad at Fernwood Investment Management in Quincy, working his way up to Portfolio Manager. Michael truly lived life to the fullest. Whether working, playing, fishing or sharing a "couple two-tree" beers, Mike spent some of the best times of his life on the water. He loved golf, skiing, all things Boston sports, country music, Christmas, Halloween, and spending time with those he loved. He was larger than life and could light up any room with his amazing dance moves and self proclaimed voice of an angel. His quick wit, sarcastic humor and out of this world personality were sure to bring a smile to the face of everyone he met. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday from 4 - 8 p.m. in St. Paul Church, 147 North Street, Hingham. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Noon on Friday in St. Paul Church. Burial is private and guests are invited to celebrate his life immediately following the Mass at Atlantica in Cohasset. Donations in memory of Michael may be made to the Michael D. Reilly Scholarship Fund, St. Paul School, 18 Fearing Rd., Hingham, MA 02043 or online at stpaulschoolhingham.com. See www.Keohane.com for directions, online condolences and shuttled parking options or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 4, 2019