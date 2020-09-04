1/
Michael Denaro
Michael Denaro of Weymouth, died August 31, 2020. Son of the late Melchiorre and Rose (Arena) Denaro. Husband of the late Joan (Murray) Denaro. Loving father of Joan Perkins of Revere, Rita Denaro of Quincy, and Michael Denaro of Quincy. Predeceased by 11 siblings. Also survived by 2 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at Tuesday at 9:30 AM prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth at 10:30 AM. Burial in MA National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michael may be made to The Home for Little Wanderers, 271 Huntington Avenue, 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02115, Disabled American Veterans, State House, Room 546, Boston, MA 02133, or to the Epilepsy Foundation of New England, 650 Suffolk St. #405, Lowell, MA 01854. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
SEP
8
Celebration of Life
09:30 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
SEP
8
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Jerome Church
Funeral services provided by
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
3 entries
September 2, 2020
Sending our condolences to the family for your loss of your dad
Our love and thoughts are with you all love Uncle Bob and Aunt Mary Murray
Mary Murray
Family
September 1, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you...Michael ,Rita, and Joan....
Janice B.....
Friend
September 1, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. My deepest sympathy to you.. Michael ,Rita ,and Joan......
Janice Bolger
Friend
