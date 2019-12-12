|
Michael Francis DeFrancesco, passed on from this world on Saturday, November 16, at 8:30 p.m. in the evening in his home in Bradenton, Florida, Michael was surrounded by his family. He was 65 years old at the time of his death. Michael was born in Braintree, Massachusetts on January 12, 1954 the first child born to Frank (Francis) and Rita (Marguerite) DeFrancesco. He grew up, with his 3 brothers, Steven, Abby, and Billy in South Braintree where he attended and graduated from the Braintree Public School System. In 1974, he met Dolores Marie Marron. They were married 2 years later and in 1977 their first child, Angelina DeFrancesco was born. 3 years later, they welcomed their son Michael DeFrancesco II. For 43 years Michael and Dolores shared their lives with each other, through joy and sorrow, bounty and hardship, they supported one another and showered love on their family. As time moved and children left the house, they moved to Florida for a more agreeable climate. In 2013, Michael became a grandfather to Corbin G. Armstrong. He loved joking and goofing around with Corbin, teaching him to love the simple joys in life. He was as a Grampie how he was as a husband and father, the best anyone could ever want. In that too short time, he brought happiness and joy to those he met. His loss will be felt by all who new him. Michael is survived by his wife Dolores, His two children, Angelina and Michael, his mother Rita, his brothers Steven, Francis, and William, and his grandson Corbin. A celebration for Michael is on Friday, December 13, at the Sons of Italy at 161 King Hill Road in Braintree, at 4 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.Shannonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 12, 2019