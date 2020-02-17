The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
(781) 335-0045
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Michael J. Albanese, of Weymouth, died February 12, 2020. Father of Michael J. Albanese, Jr. and his wife, Amy, of Quincy. Son of the late William Albanese and Lucy (Serra) Albanese of Boston. Brother of Angela Melchin of Hingham, William Albanese of Halifax, Edith Albanese of South Boston, and the late Elaine Montoya, John Albanese, and Linda Gathers. Uncle of Susan Melchin of Weymouth, Eric Slattery of Braintree, and Kevin Slattery of Weymouth. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday from 4 - 7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, North Weymouth, at 40 Sea Street (off Rte 3A - Bicknell Square). Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler Street, Boston, MA 02116. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 17, 2020
