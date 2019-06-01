Michael J. Carr, of Delray Beach, Fla., and formerly of Dorchester and Westwood, passed away at his home of natural causes on Sunday May 19, 2019, he was 56.

Born in Dorchester, he was a son of Martin G. and Mary T. (Kerin) Carr of Quincy.Michael attended U Mass Boston, and worked with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Massachusetts as Vice President of National and Major Accounts for many years before relocating to Florida several years ago.

Michael was an avid sports fan who loved to cheer on Boston sports teams. He was also a golf enthusiast and found solace during his daily walks and bike rides on Delray Beach in Florida. Michael was the father of Elizabeth Carr of Plymouth, Timothy Carr of Randolph, and William Carr of Westwood. He was the brother of David Carr and his wife Joan of Calif., and Kevin Carr of Fla..

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday, June 4, from 5 - 8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Family and friends will gather in the funeral home beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Mark's Church, Dorchester at 10 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Michael's memory to South Shore Habitat for Humanity where Michael was a former member of the Board of Directors.

