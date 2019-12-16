|
Michael John Kearney of Weymouth, age 94, died peacefully on December 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Michael grew up in Co. Roscommon Ireland and worked as a letter carrier before emigrating to Boston in 1949. He served in Germany for the US Army during the Korean War and was a bartender in Quincy for many years. He moved to North Weymouth with his wife and young family in 1956. He was a devout Catholic and active parishioner at St. Jerome Church. After retiring from the MBTA, he often led the rosary, served as a Eucharistic Minister, and planted flowers every spring at the statue of the Blessed Mother. Michael was an avid vegetable gardener who loved visiting friends carrying a bag of freshly picked tomatoes. He loved singing and entertaining his family during special occasions. He was devoted to his family and a faithful friend. Beloved husband of 65 years to Catherine (Connolly) Kearney of North Weymouth. Devoted father of Michael Kearney and his wife Barbara of Weymouth, Mary Kearney Briggs of Hull, Kathleen MacDonald and her husband Paul of Hanover, Anne Maher of Weymouth, Rita Kearney Read of Danvers and Janet Kearney of Hull. Loving Grampy to his 17 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren who will miss his humor. Loving brother of Kathleen McDonagh of Calif. and the late Josephine, Nancy, Thomas and Paddy Kearney and Margaret Loverini. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home,North Weymouth, at 40 Sea Street (off Rte. 3A - Bicknell Square). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michael may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 16, 2019