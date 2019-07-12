|
|
Michael J. Kimball, of Rockland, passed away on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at the age of 56. A native of Rockland, Michael graduated from Rockland High School in 1980 and attend South Shore Vocational Technical School in Hanover. Michael served in the US Marine Corps and was an active member of the William R. Caddy Marine Corps League Detachment 124. Michael was a retired correctional officer of the Plymouth County Correctional Facility. Michael is survived by his loving wife, Terry Sinclair, her two children, Sarah Sinclair and Jesse Gibbs, two adorable granddaughters and a large Sinclair extended family. He was the brother of Jean Roche (and Steve) of Hull, Chuck Kimball (and Beth) of Rockland and Lisa Kimball of Randolph, and uncle to Molly Jones (and Tom) of Whitman and Alex Roche (and Guifang) of Phoenix. He was the son of the late Charles and Elizabeth Kimball of Rockland. Michael also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces. He was beloved by his family, friends and colleagues and will be remembered for his devotion, gentle disposition, and kindness. All are welcome to calling hours Tuesday, July 16, from 9 to 11 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton and committal with military honors at 1:15 p.m. at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 12, 2019