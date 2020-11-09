1/1
Michael J. Larmey
1946 - 2020
Michael J. Larmey, age 74, of Boston, passed away at Massachusetts General Hospital on the morning of November 4, 2020, after fighting through battles of long standing illnesses. He is survived by his ex-wife and still dear to her heart, Brenda Larmey of Attleboro, his beloved children, daughter Brigitte Larmey and son Robert Larmey, and his dog Pixie "Cookie Bambia", his constant companion. He was also an expected grandpa-to-be December 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Everett A. Larmey and Marion E. Larmey (Crowe), his dear aunt Kathryn Hackett, first wife Donna Bassili and other family members, all longtime residents of Braintree Mass. He attended Braintree schools and in recent years he was pursuing his artistic talent, taking classes at MFA. He was an entrepreneur throughout his lifetime. He had lived many years of his life on the South Shore, as well as Florida, Pennsylvania and most recent years in his favorite place, the North End of Boston. His interests include Boston sports, the beach, painting, culinary, love for animals, knowledgeable movie buff and had a special talent in baseball. He was a diamond in the rough and will be dearly missed. He is now with his family whom he adored. A memorial service will be held at a latter date at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree, MA. Arrangements are under the direction of the McMaster Funeral Home, Braintree, MA.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McMaster Funeral Home
86 Franklin St
Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-0838
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McMaster Funeral Home

